FC Köln defeated the hometown Hertha Berlin 1-3 (1-1) on Sunday in Bundesliga action.

The visiting team Hertha Berlin started the match well and took the lead early when Stevan Jovetic scored in the 6th minute, with an assist by Matheus Cunha, making it 1-0.

FC Köln equalised 1-1 just before the half-time whistle as Anthony Modeste scored, with an assist by Jan Thielmann.

Straight after the break, Florian Kainz found the net and gave the team the lead.

In the 55th minute, Florian Kainz scored, with an assist by Benno Erik Schmitz, to increase the lead for FC Köln. The team had then turned the match around, what brought the final score to 3-1.

Köln play Bayern away on Sunday. Hertha will face Wolfsburg at home on Saturday.