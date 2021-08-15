Sevilla beat visiting Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in the La Liga, winning 0-3 (0-1).

Rayo Vallecano were left with a man down early on, when Luca Zidane was set off in the 16th minute.

Sevilla started the match well and took the lead when Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the 19th minute, making it 0-1.

In the 55th minute, Erik Lamela scored, to increase the lead for Sevilla.

Sevilla found the net once more, this time through Erik Lamela, who scored, with an assist by Youssef En-Nesyri, in the 79th minute. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

In the next round, Sevilla take on Getafe away at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Monday. Rayo Vallecano play away to Sociedad on Sunday.