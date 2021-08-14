Wolfsburg won 1-0 at home to Bochum in the Bundesliga. The only goal of the game came in the first half through Weghorst.

Bochum were left with a man down early on, when Robert Tesche was set off in the 4th minute.

Wolfsburg took an early lead when Wout Weghorst scored after 22 minutes, with an assist by John Brooks, making it 0-1.

The teams play again on Saturday, with Wolfsburg hosting Hertha at Olympiastadionand Bochum hosting Mainz.