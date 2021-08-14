Leicester won 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton in the Premier League. The only goal of the game came in the first half through Vardy.

Away team Leicester took the lead just before half time as Jamie Vardy scored, with an assist by Ricardo Pereira.

Leicester will host West Ham on Monday. Wolverhampton will face Tottenham at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Football Bloody Hell
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)

