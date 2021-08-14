Leyton Orient were in control from the first to final whistle in the England League Two game against Exeter on Saturday. They increased their lead in the second half and in the end won 3-0 (2-0).

Leyton Orient scored the first goal when Aaron Drinan scored after 7 minutes, making it 0-1.

The team increased their lead to 2-0, as Omar Beckles scored, in the 25th minute.

Leyton Orient increased the lead even more as Theo Archibald scored in the 77th minute. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

On Tuesday, Leyton Orient will host Harrogate at Brisbane Road and Exeter will host Barrow.