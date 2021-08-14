Already in the first half Mansfield took charge of the home game to Newport County in the England League Two. Their 2-1 lead remained intact after a goalless second half.
Mansfield scored the first goal when George Maris scored after 7 minutes, making it 0-1.
Newport County equalised to 1-1 early in the match when Robbie Willmott made his mark as he scored in the 9th minute.
Mansfield took the lead just before the half-time whistle as Ollie Clarke scored. The second half was goalless and the match ended with a 2-1 win for Mansfield.
In the next round, Mansfield take on Colchester away at Colchester Community Stadium on Tuesday. Newport Co play away to Tranmere on Saturday.
