Stevenage won 2-0 (0-0) away to Bristol Rovers in the England League Two. Chris Lines and Luke Norris scored one goal each for Stevenage.

The first goal was scored right at the death with two minutes left to play, when Chris Lines scored made it 1–0 for Stevenage.

The 0-2 goal came in the 90th minute, when Luke Norris scored a goal for Stevenage. This brought the final score to 2-0.

The teams play again on Tuesday, with Bristol Rovers hosting Oldham and Stevenage hosting Bradford.