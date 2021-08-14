On Saturday in the Championship, an odd goal ended up as the decider in a close game as Middlesbrough defeated Bristol City 2-1 (1-0).

The match was even in terms of goals until Middlesbrough took the lead in the 38th minute through Uche Ikpeazu, who scored.

With 30 minutes on the clock, Bristol City’s Andy King scored and equalised.

In the 70th minute, Matt Crooks scored, to give Middlesbrough the lead. The 2-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Next time Middlesboro will play against Queens Park on Wednesday at Riverside Stadium. Bristol City take on Reading away on Tuesday.