The home team Mönchengladbach and the visiting Bayern München claimed a point each with a 1-1 (1-1) draw in the Bundesliga game on Friday.

Mönchengladbach took an early lead when Alassane Plea scored in the 10th minute, with an assist by Lars Stindl, making it 0-1.

Bayern München equalised 1-1 just before the half-time whistle as Robert Lewandowski scored, with an assist by Joshua Kimmich. The second half was goalless and the match ended 1-1.

In the next round, Mönchengladbach take on Leverkusen away at BayArena on Saturday. Bayern play at home to Köln on Sunday.

