After a goal from Olivan, Mallorca were 1-0 up at half-time, in their home game against Real Betis in the La Liga. But then, Real Betis clawed their way back into the game and equalised through Juanmi. The game finished 1-1.
Mallorca scored the first goal when Brian Olivan scored after 25 minutes, with an assist by Dani Rodriguez, making it 0-1.
With more than 30 minutes on the clock, Real Betis’s Juanmi scored, from a pass from Nabil Fekir, and equalised. The 1-1 goal was the last goal of the game.
Next time Mallorca will play against Alaves on Saturday at Mendizorrotza. Betis take on Cadiz at home on Friday.
