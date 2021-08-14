Bradford got away with the win in the game on Saturday, home at Valley Parade against Oldham. The England League Two game finished 2-1 (1-0).

The match was goalless until Bradford took the lead in the 32nd minute through Lee Angol, who scored.

The 2-0 goal came in the 90th minute, when Lee Angol scored one more time. This occasion he scored a goal for Bradford.

Oldham’s reduced the score to 2-1 came straight after when Dylan Bahamboula scored, in the 90th minute. Oldham were unable to score any more goals. This brought the final score to 2-1.

Bradford are set to face Stevenage at Valley Parade, while Oldham face Bristol Rovers. Both games are scheduled for Tuesday.

