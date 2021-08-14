Barrow won with a goal to spare the game against Hartlepool in the England League Two on Saturday. The team won 3-2 (1-1) at Holker Street.

The hosting team Barrow started best and were already 1-0 up at the start of the game. After only 3 minutes Offrande Zanzala scored.

Hartlepool equalised to make it 1-1, when Tyler Burey scored, in the 17th minute.

Straight after the break, Josh Gordon made his mark and gave Barrow the lead again.

With barely 30 minutes on the clock, Hartlepool’s Will Goodwin scored and equalised.

Dimitri Sea scored the deciding goal in the 72nd minute. The 3-2 goal was the last one of the game.

Barrow will host Exeter on Tuesday. Hartlepool will face Walsall on Saturday.