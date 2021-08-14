Fulham defeated the hometown Huddersfield Town 5-1 (3-1) on Saturday in Championship action.

The visitors Fulham took an early lead when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored after 9 minutes, making it 1-0.

The team also increased their lead to 0-2, as Joshua Onomah scored, in the 37th minute.

Huddersfield Town reduced the score to 1-2 just before the half-time whistle as Matty Pearson scored.

Fulham increased the lead to 1-3 just two minutes later when Fabio Carvalho scored.

Fulham’s Harry Wilson was sent off in the 72nd minute.

Ivan Cavaleiro increased Fulham’s lead, in the 78th minute.

The 1-5 goal came in the 90th minute, when Ivan Cavaleiro scored again. This time he scored a goal for Fulham. The 5-1 goal was the last one of the game.

The teams play again on Tuesday, with Huddersfield hosting Preston at Kirklees Stadiumand Fulham hosting Millwall.