Fulham defeated the hometown Huddersfield Town 5-1 (3-1) on Saturday in Championship action.

The visitors Fulham took an early lead when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored after 9 minutes, making it 1-0.

The team also increased their lead to 0-2, as Joshua Onomah scored, in the 37th minute.

Huddersfield Town reduced the score to 1-2 just before the half-time whistle as Matty Pearson scored.

Fulham increased the lead to 1-3 just two minutes later when Fabio Carvalho scored.

Fulham’s Harry Wilson was sent off in the 72nd minute.

Ivan Cavaleiro increased Fulham’s lead, in the 78th minute.

The 1-5 goal came in the 90th minute, when Ivan Cavaleiro scored again. This time he scored a goal for Fulham. The 5-1 goal was the last one of the game.

The teams play again on Tuesday, with Huddersfield hosting Preston at Kirklees Stadiumand Fulham hosting Millwall.

Football Bloody Hell
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR