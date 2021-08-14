Reading claimed an odd-goal win in the game against Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday. The team won 2-1 (1-0) at Madejski Stadium.

There was no real shape to the match until Reading took the lead just before the half-hour mark through Femi Azeez, who scored, making it 1-0.

With barely 30 minutes on the clock, Preston North End’s Daniel Johnson scored and equalised.

In the 69th minute, John Swift scored, to give Reading the lead. The 2-1 goal was the last one of the game.

The teams play their next league games on Tuesday. Reading will play Bristol City at Madejski Stadium at 8pm, while Preston take on Huddersfield away at 7:45 pm.