The pendulum swung back and forth in the game between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park in the Premier League. The away side Southampton were ahead by 1-0 but Everton seized the momentum and came back to win 3-1.

Southampton took an early lead when Adam Armstrong scored after 22 minutes, with an assist by Che Adams, making it 1-0.

Straight after the break, Richarlison found the net and equalised for Everton.

Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Everton the lead, with an assist by Alex Iwobi, in the 76th minute.

With nine minutes left to play, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin increased the lead as he scored, with an assist by Richarlison. The team had then turned the match around. The 3-1 goal was the last goal of the game.

In the next round, Everton take on Leeds away at Elland Road on Saturday. Southampton play at home to Man United on Sunday.