Forest Green defeated the hometown Walsall 3-1 (3-0) on Saturday in England League Two action.
The visiting team Forest Green took an early lead when Mathew Stevens scored in the 20th minute, making it 1-0.
The team increased the lead to 0-2 just before the half-time whistle as Jamille Matt scored.
Straight after the break, Mathew Stevens scored and increased Forest Green’s lead.
The goal that reduced the score to 1-3 came in the 90th minute, when Brendan Kiernan scored a goal for Walsall. But Walsall ran out of steam, what brought the final score to 1-3.
Both teams play again on Tuesday with Walsall hosting Scunthorpe at Bescot Stadium, and Forest Green host Rochdale.
