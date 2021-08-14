Forest Green defeated the hometown Walsall 3-1 (3-0) on Saturday in England League Two action.

The visiting team Forest Green took an early lead when Mathew Stevens scored in the 20th minute, making it 1-0.

The team increased the lead to 0-2 just before the half-time whistle as Jamille Matt scored.

Straight after the break, Mathew Stevens scored and increased Forest Green’s lead.

The goal that reduced the score to 1-3 came in the 90th minute, when Brendan Kiernan scored a goal for Walsall. But Walsall ran out of steam, what brought the final score to 1-3.

Both teams play again on Tuesday with Walsall hosting Scunthorpe at Bescot Stadium, and Forest Green host Rochdale.

