Queens Park Rangers took command of the Championship game from the start away to Hull on Saturday. The game was all one way traffic as the 1-0 lead was easily coverted to a 3-0 win.

Queens Park Rangers started the match well and took the lead when Chris Willock scored in the 16th minute, making it 1-0.

Straight after the break, Lyndon Dykes found the net and increased the team’s lead.

Queens Park Rangers increased the lead even more as Rob Dickie scored in the 46th minute. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Hull’s George Moncur was sent off in the 71st minute.

The teams play again on Wednesday, with Hull hosting Derby and Queens Park hosting Middlesboro.