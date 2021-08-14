The game on Saturday was to be a goalless affair. Neither the home side Rochdale nor the visiting Scunthorpe managed to get their finishing touches in order and the game in the England League Two ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.

Next up, Rochdale face Forest Green, while Scunthorpe face Walsall away. Both games are played on Tuesday.

Football Bloody Hell
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)

