VfB Stuttgart defeated the hometown Greuther Fürth 1-5 (0-2) on Saturday in Bundesliga action.

It was 0-0 until VfB Stuttgart took the lead just on the half-hour mark through Wataru Endo, who scored, with an assist by Philipp Forster, making it 1-0.

The team increased their lead to 2-0, as Philipp Klement scored, with an assist by Mateo Klimowicz, in the 36th minute.

In the 55th minute, Marc Kempf scored, from a pass from Borna Sosa, to increase the lead for VfB Stuttgart.

With barely 30 minutes on the clock, VfB Stuttgart’s Hamadi Al Ghaddioui scored, with an assist by Borna Sosa, and increased their lead.

Marc Kempf again increased VfB Stuttgart’s lead, with an assist by Borna Sosa, in the 76th minute.

The goal that reduced the score to 5-1 came in the 90th minute, when Jamie Leweling scored a goal for Greuther Fürth, with an assist by Dickson Abiama. However, Greuther Fürth were unable to make more of an impression. The 5-1 goal was the last goal of the game.

In the next round, Stuttgart take on Leipzig away at Red Bull Arena on Friday. Greuther Fürth play at home to Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.