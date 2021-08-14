The crowds at El Sadar were not treated to any goals when Osasuna played Espanyol in the La Liga opening game. The game ended in a goalless draw at 0-0.
Espanyol will play against Villarreal on Saturday. Osasuna will face Celta on Monday.
