Brentford claimed a comfortable win at home against Arsenal in the Premier League. The match finished 2-0 (1-0) after goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Nørgaard.

Brentford started the match well and took the lead when Sergi Canos scored after 22 minutes, with an assist by Ethan Pinnock, making it 0-1.

After that the game came to a long, indecisive standstill without either team managing to score. It took until the 73rd minute before Christian Nørgaard increased the lead. The 2-0 goal was the last one of the game.

In the next round, Brentford take on Palace away at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Arsenal play at home to Chelsea on Sunday.