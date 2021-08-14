The crowds at Moor Lane were not treated to any goals when Salford played Sutton in the England League Two game. The game ended in a goalless draw at 0-0.
Salford play Crawley away on Tuesday. Sutton will face Scunthorpe away on Saturday.
