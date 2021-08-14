The home team Millwall and the visiting Blackpool got a point each in their Championship meeting. The game finished 1-1 (0-0).

The first half finished 0-0 and it took until the 64th minute before Jed Wallace scored to give Millwall the lead.

Ben Brereton equalised for Blackpool, in the 76th minute. The 1-1 goal was the last goal of the game.

On Saturday, Millwall will host Blackburn at The Den and Blackpool will host Cardiff.

