Liverpool won Saturday’s game away to Norwich City in the Premier League. They were ahead 1-0 and only increased their lead towards the end. The game finished 3-0.

The visitors Liverpool started the match best and took the lead when Diogo Jota scored after 26 minutes, with an assist by Mohamed Salah, making it 1-0.

In the 65th minute, Roberto Firmino scored, from a pass from Mohamed Salah, to increase the lead for Liverpool.

Liverpool increased the lead even more as Mohamed Salah scored in the 74th minute. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Norwich host Man City in the next game at home on Saturday at 3pm. The same day Liverpool will host Burnley at 12:30 pm.