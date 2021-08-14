Borussia Dortmund beat visiting Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in the Bundesliga, winning 2-5 (1-3).

Borussia Dortmund took an early lead when Marco Reus scored after 23 minutes, with an assist by Erling Håland, making it 0-1.

1-1 came through an own-goal in the 27th minute.

Just five minutes later, with an assist by Erling Håland, it was Thorgan Hazard who scored, thus ensuring that Borussia Dortmund took the lead.

The team increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later when Erling Håland scored.

With more than 30 minutes on the clock, Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna scored, with an assist by Erling Håland, and increased their lead.

In the 70th minute, Erling Håland scored, from a pass from Marco Reus, to increase the lead for Borussia Dortmund.

The goal that reduced the score to 5-2 came in the final minutes, when Jens Hauge scored a goal for Eintracht Frankfurt, with an assist by Ragnar Ache. However, Eintracht Frankfurt were unable to make more of an impression. The 5-2 goal was the last goal of the game.

On Saturday, Dortmund face Freiburg at Schwarzwald-Stadion and Frankfurt take on Augsburg at home.