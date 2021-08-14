Cardiff won 2-0 (0-0) away to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. Leandro Bacuna and Kieffer Moore scored one goal each for Cardiff.

The first half was goalless, but straight after half-time, Leandro Bacuna made his mark as he scored to give Cardiff the lead.

The 0-2 goal came right at the end of the game, when Kieffer Moore scored a goal for Cardiff, what brought the final score to 2-0.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when Blackburn host Millwall at The Den and Cardiff welcome Blackpool.

