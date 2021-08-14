West Bromwich Albion took control of the Championship game at home to Luton Town and were ahead 2-0. The third period saw a spirited fightback from Luton Town that fell just short and West Brom ultimately won the match 3-2.

In the fifth minute, West Bromwich Albion took a 1-0 lead through an own-goal.

The team also increased their lead to 2-0, as Callum Robinson scored, in the 36th minute.

In the 66th minute, Karlan Ahearne-Grant scored, to increase the lead for West Bromwich Albion.

Luton Town’s Harry Cornick also scored in the 70th minute as he scored.

Luton Town pulled one back again in the 90th minute of the game as Ruddock Pelly scored. The team were unable to score any more goals. The 3-2 goal was the last goal of the game.

Luton will play against Barnsley on Tuesday. West Brom will face Sheffield Utd on Wednesday.