The only goal of the game came from Soler in the first half in Valencia’s victory in the La Liga, as they beat Getafe 1-0 (1-0) at home.

Valencia were left with a man down early on, when Hugo Guillamon was set off in the 3rd minute.

Valencia took an early lead when Carlos Soler scored after 11 minutes, making it 0-1.

Getafe’s Erick Cabaco was sent off in the 76th minute.

Valencia play Granada away on Saturday. Getafe will face Sevilla at home on Monday.