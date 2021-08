The only goal of the game came in the second half through Brown in Portsmouth’s victory in the England League One, as they beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 (0-0) away.

The first half finished 0-0 and it took until the 60th minute before Lee Brown scored to make it 1–0 for Portsmouth, which was how the game ended.

On Saturday, Fleetwood will host Plymouth and Portsmouth will host Wigan.