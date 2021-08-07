The home team Derby County and the visiting Huddersfield Town claimed a point each with a 1-1 (1-1) draw in the Championship game on Saturday.

The match was goalless until Derby County took the lead in the 39th minute through Curtis Davies, who scored.

Straight after the break, Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr found the net and equalised for Huddersfield Town, what brought the final score to 1-1.

Derby play Peterborough away on Saturday. Huddersfield will face Reading at home on Saturday.