Luton Town took command of the Championship game from the start at home to Peterborough on Saturday. The game was all one way traffic as the 1-0 lead was easily coverted to a 3-0 win.

There was no real shape to the match until Luton Town took the lead just on the half-hour mark through Elijah Adebayo, who scored, making it 1-0.

In the 68th minute, Harry Cornick scored, to increase the lead for Luton Town.

Luton Town increased the lead even more as Fred Onyedinma scored in the 71st minute, what brought the final score to 3-0.

Peterborough will play against Derby on Saturday. Luton will face Sheffield Utd on Saturday.