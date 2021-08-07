The home team Crewe and the visiting Cheltenham got a point each in their England League One meeting. The game finished 1-1 (1-1).

It was 0-0 until Crewe took the lead just before the half-hour mark through Mikael Mandron, who scored, making it 1-0.

Cheltenham equalised 1-1 just before the half-time whistle as Andy Williams scored. The second half was goalless and the match ended 1-1.

In the next round, Crewe take on Charlton away on Saturday. Cheltenham play away to Burton on Friday.