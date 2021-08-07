The home team Crewe and the visiting Cheltenham got a point each in their England League One meeting. The game finished 1-1 (1-1).

It was 0-0 until Crewe took the lead just before the half-hour mark through Mikael Mandron, who scored, making it 1-0.

Cheltenham equalised 1-1 just before the half-time whistle as Andy Williams scored. The second half was goalless and the match ended 1-1.

In the next round, Crewe take on Charlton away on Saturday. Cheltenham play away to Burton on Friday.

Football Bloody Hell
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR