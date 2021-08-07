The home side Stoke City found an odd-goal win in the game against Reading at bet365 Stadium. The team won 3-2 (2-1) in Championship action on Saturday.

It was 0-0 until Stoke City took the lead just before the half-hour mark through Nick Powell, who scored, making it 1-0.

The team increased the lead to 2-0 after almost half an hour’s play as Jacob Brown scored.

Reading reduced the score to 2-1 right after this as John Swift scored.

With 30 minutes on the clock, Reading’s Liam Moor scored and equalised.

With five minutes left to play, Stoke City’s Sam Surridge scored the decider as he scored. This brought the final score to 3-2.

Stoke City play Fulham away on Saturday. Reading will face Bristol City at home on Tuesday.