The points were shared when Bolton and Milton Keynes met in the England League One on Saturday. The game ended 3-3 (1-1).

Milton Keynes started the match well and took the lead when Mo Eisa scored after 22 minutes, making it 1-0.

Bolton equalised to make it 1-1 after half an hour’s play as Joshua Sheehan scored.

Bolton also made it 1-2 in the 67th minute, when Amadou Bakayoko found the net scored.

Scott Twine equalised for Milton Keynes in the 71st minute.

With only seven minutes left to play, Milton Keynes’s Hiram Boateng took the lead as he scored.

The equaliser came in the 90th minute, when Alex Baptiste scored a goal for Bolton, what brought the final score to 3-3.

On Saturday, Bolton will host Cambridge and Milton Keynes will host Accrington.