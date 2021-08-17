Bristol City beat visiting Reading on Tuesday in the Championship, winning 3-2 (2-1).

The visitors Bristol City started best and were already 0-1 up early in the game. After only 5 minutes Andreas Weimann scored.

The team increased the lead to 0-2 early in the match when Chris Martin made his mark as he scored in the 14th minute.

In the 19th minute Reading found the net as Femi Azeez scored, and reduced the score for Reading.

Straight after the break, Andreas Weimann made his mark and increased Bristol City’s lead.

Nine minutes left to play, Reading’s Liam Moor reduced as he netted. However, Reading were unable to make more of an impression. This brought the final score to 2-3.

Reading have had a sluggish start to the season and have only three points from their first three games. Bristol City are on four points.

Reading will host Coventry on Saturday. Bristol City will face Swansea at Ashton Gate on Friday.