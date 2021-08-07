After a goal from Seddon, Oxford United were 1-0 up at half-time, in their away game against Cambridge United in the England League One. But then, Cambridge United clawed their way back into the game and equalised through Ironside. The game finished 1-1.

In the next round on Saturday, Cambridge face Bolton at home, while Oxford U host Lincoln.