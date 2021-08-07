The home side Blackburn Rovers found an odd-goal win in the game against Swansea City at Ewood Park. The team won 2-1 (1-0) in the Championship on Saturday.

The match was even in terms of goals until Blackburn Rovers took the lead in the 36th minute through Sam Gallagher, who scored.

Straight after the break, Ben Brereton scored and increased the team’s lead.

In the 52nd minute, Jamie Paterson scored, to reduce the score for Swansea City. However, Swansea City were unable to make more of an impression, what brought the final score to 2-1.

Blackburn will host Middlesboro on Saturday. Swansea will face Sheffield Utd at Liberty Stadium on Saturday.