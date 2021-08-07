The visitors Sheffield Wednesday and the home side Charlton saw a goalless draw in the opening game in the England League One on Saturday.
Charlton will host Crewe on Saturday. Sheff Wed will face Rotherham at New York Stadium on Saturday.
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)
- Data Analysis: No goals in game between Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday - August 7, 2021
- Data Analysis: Strong second half performance enough for Swindon against Scunthorpe - August 7, 2021
- Match Stats: Town beat Rochdale in an even affair - August 7, 2021