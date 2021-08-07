The second-half goal from Ellison was to be the only goal of the game when Newport County won 1-0 (0-0) away to Oldham in the England League Two.
Goal was scored right at the death with two minutes left to play, when Kevin Ellison scored made it 1–0 for Newport County.
Both teams play again on Saturday, as Oldham host Bradford at Valley Parade and Newport Co host Mansfield.
