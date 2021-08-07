The second-half goal from Ellison was to be the only goal of the game when Newport County won 1-0 (0-0) away to Oldham in the England League Two.

Both teams play again on Saturday, as Oldham host Bradford at Valley Parade and Newport Co host Mansfield.