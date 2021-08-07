The second-half goal from Holohan was the only goal of the game. Hartlepool won 1-0 (0-0) at home to Crawley Town in the England League Two.
Goal was scored right at the death with two minutes left to play, when Gavan Holohan scored made it 1–0 for Hartlepool.
The teams play again on Saturday, with Hartlepool hosting Barrow at Holker Streetand Crawley hosting Harrogate.
