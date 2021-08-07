The teams shared the points when Bournemouth entertained West Bromwich Albion in the Championship. The final score was 2-2 (1-1).

Bournemouth started the match best and took the lead when Emiliano Hansen scored in the 12th minute, with an assist by Jaidon Anthony, making it 0-1.

West Bromwich Albion equalised to make it 1-1, when Dara O’Shea scored, with an assist by Conor Townsend, in the 33rd minute.

Straight after the break, Philip Billing found the net and gave Bournemouth the lead again.

In the 67th minute, Callum Robinson scored, from a pass from Alex Mowatt, to equalise for West Bromwich Albion. The 2-2 goal was the last goal of the game.

Bournemouth play Hull away on Saturday. West Brom will face Peterborough away on Friday.