Sunderland claimed an odd-goal win in the game against Wigan in the England League One on Saturday. The team won 2-1 (1-1).

The visiting team Wigan started the match well and took the lead early when Gwion Edwards scored after 15 minutes, making it 1-0.

Sunderland equalised to make it 1-1, as Aiden McGeady scored, in the 17th minute.

Straight after the break, Ross Stewart scored and gave the team the lead. Stewart then completed Sunderland’s come back. The 2-1 goal was the last goal of the game.

On Saturday, Sunderland face Wycombe and Wigan take on Portsmouth at home.

