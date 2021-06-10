Much talk has circulated about Luis Enrique’s 24-man squad for Euro 2020 – including the omission of stalwart centre-back, Sergio Ramos, as well as his Real Madrid teammates.

It is the first time that La Roja enter a major tournament without any players from Real Madrid and it appears it will be a decision that comes back to bite the former Barcelona boss on the backside.

Of the Ramos exclusion, Enrique told reporters:

“It was a very difficult decision but he [Ramos] has not been able to play this season and has hardly trained since January,”

“I feel bad, because he is very professional and he helps the national team a lot. And he can still help it in the future. But I have to look for the best for the squad.”

Bookmakers Casumo released a supercomputer study of the tournament, which revealed that Spain will lose the Euro 2020 final. In no fewer than six simulations, Spain were on the losing side. Three of those defeats came at the hands of England – with the Three Lions winning 4-2 in penalty shootouts at Wembley to become champions for the first time in their history.

All being said, it won’t be a completely disappointing tournament for Enrique’s new-look side, with José Gayà and Koke making the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament.