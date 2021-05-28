Tottenham beat visiting Leicester on Sunday in the Premier League, winning 4-2 (1-1). Leicester started the match well and took the lead early when Jamie Vardy scored a goal in the 18th minute, making it 0-1. Tottenham equalised 1-1 just before the half-time whistle as Harry Kane scored a goal. The goal was his 22nd on target in the league this season. It was his 22nd goal. Straight after the break, Jamie Vardy scored and gave Leicester the lead. Leicester were unable to score any more goals. 2-2 came through an own-goal in the 76th minute. The 2-3 goal to take the lead came in the final minutes, when Gareth Bale scored a goal for Tottenham, with an assist by Harry Kane. Tottenham’s 2-4 came straight after when Gareth Bale scored, in the 90th minute. Bale then completed the team’s come back, what brought the final score to 2-4. Leicester have 1 win, 1 draw and 3 losses with a 8–12 goal difference in the last 5 games, while Tottenham have 3 wins and and 2 losses and a 12–7 goal difference. Leicester finish in fifth place and Tottenham in seventh as the season rounds up meaning the players can focus on some gamstop gambling now.

The result was 3-1 (2-0) when Leeds and West Bromwich Albion met on Sunday. But this time, Leeds secured four victories in a row in the Premier League. However, after tough time recently, Leeds are now in top form. Leeds scored the first goal when Rodrigo Moreno scored a goal after 17 minutes, with an assist by Raphinha, making it 0-1. The team increased the lead to 2-0 just before the half-time whistle as Kalvin Phillips scored a goal. Patrick Bamford increased Leeds’s lead, in the 79th minute. The goal was his 16th on target in the league this season. The goal that reduced the score to 3-1 came in the 90th minute, when Hal Robson-Kanu scored a goal for West Bromwich Albion. However, West Bromwich Albion were unable to make more of an impression. The 3-1 goal was the last goal of the game. Leeds have 4 wins and and 1 loss with a 12–4 goal difference in the last 5 games, while West Bromwich Albion have 1 draw 4 losses and a 5–12 goal difference. Wrapping up the regular season, Leeds finished in ninth place and West Bromwich Albion in 19th. West Bromwich Albion is relegated, and will commiserate in the best online casino UK instead.

Arsenal won 2-0 (0-0) at home to Brighton in the Premier League. Nicolas Pepe scored both goals for Arsenal. The first half was goalless, but straight after half-time, Nicolas Pepe made his mark as he scored a goal, with an assist by Calum Chambers, to give Arsenal the lead. With 30 minutes on the clock, Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe scored a goal, from a pass from Martin Ödegaard, and increased their lead, what became his eighth goal of the season. This brought the final score to 2-0. Wrapping up the regular season, Arsenal finished in eighth place and Brighton in 16th.