The big question that will be on the mind of various football pundits, fans not only in Europe but all over the world is “Who will win the European cup”?

Indeed, the European cup is the centre of attention towards the end of the domestic season amongst the European club side. The glitz, grandeur and glamour of the European cup leaves hearts beating as regards whose team will lift the European cup.

The Journey to the Finals

The teams who made it to the finals had to dig deep to ensure that they overcome other tougher opponents.

Chelsea Football Club had to overcome Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Porto and even Real Madrid to create an all-English epic final with Manchester City Football Club. The sack of their former coach, Frank Lampard saw the appointment of Thomas Tuchel who regenerated the team and transforming them to formidable European cup contenders.

Manchester City Football Club, on the other hand, triumphed over the likes of Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, etc.

What to Expect from the Teams?

The battle ahead sees the crunch final between Manchester City Football Club and Chelsea Football Club, a battle between two powerhouses in English football and two heavyweight tacticians in Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel. The former has won the European cup with former club, Barcelona while the latter lost in the Final last season with Paris Saint Germain. Hence, fans and football pundits are to expect a tactical masterclass from two of the best coaches in the world.

While Pep Guardiola plays an outright attacking football that presses the opponent and also play a lot of possession football; Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, structures the team according to their opponent.

They are well-drilled and disciplined, impenetrable and deadly with counter-attacking football. Tuchel defeated Pep Guardiola in the domestic season while displaying these same tactics, maybe he would do the same. Furthermore, what we are expected to see also is the array of the best talents the European teams have to offer.

Chelsea Club may not have a star-studded squad worth millions like the Manchester City team, but they hold their own anytime and any day. Defeating Real Madrid to get the final is a bold statement which Manchester City cannot ignore. Hence, players like Kante, Werner, Havertz, Mount, Azpilicueta and Mendy are quality players that will put in an excellent performance to lift the European cup.

Manchester City Football Club, on the other hand, are desperate for a European cup, since they got the needed investment that made them a team to be reckoned with in Europe. The likes of De Bruyne, Foden, Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gundogan, Sterling, Mahrez and Jesus will not only thrill fans and football pundits alike with their skills and technical abilities but also maximum the golden opportunity of lifting the European cup.

It will be very hard to say who will lift the European cup 2021 as these teams will put in not only an entertaining game but a masterclass to lift the European cup.