The fallout regarding the infamous European Super League still remains, as there will be many that will never forget what some of the biggest football clubs in Europe had tried to do.

Of course, there are many that will never forgive what those clubs had looked to do, with many wanting sanctions to happen to those involved as a way of punishing them acceptably.

There will be some clubs and fans around the continent that will feel a financial punishment is not enough, as the clubs that were involved will likely feel as though the fine could be a drop in the ocean for them and potentially make them feel as though they could try and push the proposal through again in the future.

However, according to a report by The Daily Mail, both Everton and Newcastle United are leading the charge for the ‘Big Six’ to be punished by an alternative means; via a points deduction.

The two clubs are keen for the Premier League to act by docking points from Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

However, it is also claimed that they could be on their own in that notion as other Premier League clubs fear that a points deduction would not be practicable and would prompt what could be a rather lengthy and messy legal battle that nobody wants to be involved in.

Furthermore, it is understood that the Premier League board are under pressure to get the matter resolved prior to the clubs’ end-of-season shareholders’ meeting that takes place next week, which does not seem likely at this stage.

Of course, it is not just England’s ‘Big Six’ that caused the whole landscape of football to potentially change, with many clubs from Spain and Italy also involved in the proposals and seemingly ready to go ahead with it, should it have not received such widespread condemnation.

Indeed, governing bodies such as FIFA and UEFA, governments in countries involved, as well as football fans all over Europe were in uproar over the plans and were dismayed by what they would have seen when it was announced, thus leading to mass protests to take place.

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, was incredibly critical of the plans from the outset, having described individuals as “snakes” whilst also writing that creating a competition that destroys value was “certainly not the answer”.

He wrote: “This report outlines how broadcast penalties, empty stadiums, reduced commercial revenues, and the collapse in transfer profits have led to a projected €8.7bn (£7.5bn) shortfall in professional club revenues, with pain shared equally among top and lower-tier clubs, only partly compensated by cost savings.