While they clearly cannot take their eye off the ball, Manchester City will – in all probability – be crowned Premier League champions in May for the third time under Pep Guardiola. They will also be facing Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley next month in a bid to win a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup, while they are still in the FA Cup, with a trip to face Everton at Goodison Park on the horizon.

But most crucially for Guardiola and Manchester City, the club is still in the Champions League. And while all trophies are welcome at the Etihad, it is the Champions League that they most covet. So the big question for Guardiola’s men is: can they win the Champions League for the first time?

When the Abu Dhabi United Group bought Manchester City back in 2008, they knew that they needed to improve the club’s infrastructure and ensure that they became a domestic force before they could become genuine contenders for the Champions League. They achieved the former very quickly, but it has taken time for them to become players on the European Stage.

Pep Guardiola was targeted as the man to deliver Champions League glory for City, and hopes were high when he arrived at the Etihad in 2016. However, after almost five years in charge, the club hasn't even come close to lifting Big Ears. But this year could be different

City’s imperious league form over the past few months has been a great help to their Champions League campaign. It has put them into a position where the Premier League title is all but guaranteed, meaning that Guardiola can concentrate his efforts on ensuring that the club can make a serious attempt at winning the Champions League for the first time.

Key to City’s great form of late has been a change in tactics from high pressing to possession based football, which has helped his players to conserve energy and maintain a good level of fitness. In addition, the return of Sergio Aguero from injury will provide a big boost. This will be crucial during the last couple of months of the season, and will help them during the more intense Champions League fixtures.

Although there are some very good teams still left in the competition – including holders Bayern Munich – City can count themselves as being one of them; they have no need to fear anyone. This could be the season that they finally get their hands on that famous old trophy.