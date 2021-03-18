Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has claimed the club’s focus this season is on the Bundesliga, as they bid to keep star striker Erling Haaland at the club. But with BVB through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and with the Norwegian starlet in their ranks, can they dream of more than just a top-four finish?

Top-Four Focus for BVB

This summer looks set to be an intriguing one in Dortmund, as speculation continues to surround the future of Haaland at the Westfalenstadion. Purchased for just £17m from Red Bull Salzburg in January last year, the 20-year-old has gone on to become one of the hottest prospects in the game right now. Dortmund are eager to keep hold of the Scandanavian superstar for as long as possible, and Zorc knows a top-four finish and Champions League football next term is key to keeping hold of the striker.

In that regard, BVB certainly have work to do. They have only managed to win 13 of their first 25 games in the Bundesliga. The competitiveness of the German top flight has risen this season, with even reigning champions Bayern Munich struggling at times this term. The Bavarian giants look on course to win the title again this term, but few would have expected the men in red to lose three and draw four in their first 25 games of the campaign.

Dortmund’s substandard form in the league might well be a concern for Zorc, who will be wary of the emergence of the likes of Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt along with RB Leipzig. Interim head coach Edin Terzic will be under no illusions that he needs to get BVB on a winning run to ease fears of missing out on a top-four finish. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, a very intriguing story is being played out.

Daring to Dream?

Punters will be looking at Dortmund as dark horses for the European crown this season, as they have been impressive in the competition. While the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have been grabbing much of the attention, BVB have been quietly going about their business.

A 5-4 aggregate win over La Liga outfit Sevilla in the last 16 has seen Dortmund through to the quarter-finals, and a quiet confidence appears to be growing in the squad. Haaland continues to light up the competition, and it’s his performances on one of the biggest stages that have been grabbing the headlines.

With just two opponents to get past before reaching the final, there might well be those at Dortmund dreaming of what could be in the Champions League this season. Zorc is a man who is paid to look at the hard facts, and of course, securing a top-four finish is vital for BVB this season. However, if Haaland can continue to work his magic in Europe’s elite tournament, then who knows where Borussia Dortmund could end up?