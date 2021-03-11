It has been an improved season for Manchester United this term, and the United faithful are already beginning to dream that the famous Red Devils could be back on track to potentially mount a title challenge. Any chance of that happening this season looks incredibly slim given the healthy advantage that Manchester City already have at the summit, but the blocks could be in place for a genuine challenge next season.

The Red Devils could go into the 2021-22 season among the favourites in the football betting markets, but there is no denying that the summer transfer window could be pivotal to their chances of delivering a first league title since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Attacking Threat Clear To See

A lot has been made since the retirement of Ferguson regarding the attacking outlet, with teams under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal both labelled boring. However, the same can’t be said of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side, as they have an abundance of attacking talent at their disposal. Certainly, Bruno Fernandes is key to that, as the Portuguese midfielder has been a revelation since swapping Sporting Lisbon for Old Trafford over 12 months ago.

This season he has once again delivered the goods for United, with 23 goals and 12 assists so far. Marcus Rashford has also hit 18 goals and ten assist this season, which are incredible numbers that often get overlooked. Mason Greenwood hasn’t been as clinical as he was last season, but is always going to get better. The problem of the number nine position is the only area of concern, with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial only scoring a combined total of 14 goals this season.

Clear Improvement In Players

Solskjaer is often ridiculed for being out of his depth at United, but there is a strong argument to be made that he has actually improved a number of players since arriving at the club. The strongest case can be made around Luke Shaw this season, as the arrival of Alex Telles from FC Porto has brought the very best out of the English left-back, and it’s hard to see past Shaw being the standout left-back in the league at present.

What the full-back gives United in the final third is an outstanding out-ball, and his record of one goal and six assists only highlights that. Other players that have improved this season under Solskjaer have been Scott McTominay, Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who are all enjoying their best campaigns for the Red Devils.

Still Areas To Improve

By no means are United the finished article just yet, as the club will need to bring in some additional quality during the off-season. A central defender remains at the top of the wishlist, as United need a defender that can compliment Harry Maguire. A defender that is a leader, quick and good on the ball is what the Old Trafford club will be looking for.

The Red Devils may also look to bring in another holding midfielder, as it is a position that they will be light in should McTominay or Fred pick up an injury. Solskjaer may also be in the market for a younger number nine that offers the same qualities as Cavani.