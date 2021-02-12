Gambling, like football, is ubiquitous the world over and enjoyed by millions across the globe. Football is considered the most popular sport on planet earth, and there’s nothing like adding a little spice to a football match by placing a wager on it. As such, knowing where to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to sports gambling, particularly football gambling, is something of great interest to a vast amount of people. Heading to the bookies on a Super Sunday isn’t a thing of the past, but people are migrating online. As such, many online casinos offering fantastic bonuses, especially for new customers. Click here to grasp what sites have to offer, but also read more to find out the top 5 when it comes to football:

1) Paddy Power

The Green powered mainstay came into existence back in 1988. Since then, the Irish founded company has gone from strength to strength with their quirky gimmicks and advertising campaign. Who doesn’t remember when cult-hero Nicklas Bendtner bag himself a goal at Euro 2012 and celebrated by lifting his shirt to expose his strikingly green Paddy Power lucky pants? The iconic image is just one of many stunts the betting agency has pulled, having carved out an image of themselves as a brash yet comically engaging brand. If you decide on the quirky company, you’ll be treated to a £20 risk-free first bet. A £10 bet can bag you £30 in sports bets and £10 in Ted games, with an additional ten free spins. That’s not all, if your team goes two goals ahead, you have the chance for an early payout. Great if you’re a fan of Manchester City’s attacking tactics.

2) Ladbrokes

Another staple of the football betting scene is Ladbrokes. The prefix of ‘brokes’ alludes to a certain degree of ‘lad’ culture within its ether. Evidently, football is at the heart of this culture, and has been in existence since 1886 – yes that long- it’s been a bulwark of the prematch football fanatic in the UK. They have great bonuses, like their bet £5 and get £20 in free sport bets. Other enticing features are their 5-a-side and 1-2-free, the latter is where if you guess three scores correctly you can win £100 absolutely free. They also have plenty of accumulator boosters and super Sunday price boosters, to give your winnings that extra bit of edge.

3) Bet365

Bet 365 was established as an online gaming company back in 2000 in North Staffordshire. Clearly having the foresight to foretell of the online gambling boom that was about to take place, Bet365 quickly established itself as one of the go-to online betting sites for football lovers. Available 365 days of the year, 366 if you count leap years, the trusted website does not disappoint when it comes to the dimension of football betting. Of course, the absolute pinnacle of joining this site is their £100 in bet credits for new customers. If that wasn’t enough, they also have 2-goals ahead payout, up to 70% of football accumulator bonus, refunds on nil-all draws and if your man is subbed before half time, they’ll return your stake in bet credits. Cracking ways to boost any football bets.

4) 888Sport

Hailing from the kingdom of 888casinos, this subsidiary was launched in 2008 to capitalise on the ravenous sports betting fanbase. The company has a myriad of branches, which are all tailored made into what type of gambling you would like to partake in. This means there’s something for everyone. The king bonus they have would be their generous giving of £30 in free bets when new customers deposit and bet £10, but they also throw in £10 casino bonus on top of that. That’s not all to salivate about, if you win at 4/1, you will receive a £5 free bet. There are bet builders, inflated trebles and even big game match multiples. Chances are if there’s a match on, there’s plenty of ways to win big at 888Sport

5) Betfair

The world’s largest online betting exchange has been on the go since 1999 and has built a massive reputation. Not only to be considered as a betting exchange, but they also have a very reputable sportsbook. When it comes to football betting, new customers can bet £10 on the exchange and get £30 in free bets, plus 50 free spins to go along with it. If you bet £20 on multiples, you’ll get a free £5 bet for multiples. Their in-play football market offers the best odds, and they have fantastic accumulator boosts to go along with that.

Euro 2020

With the European Championships being pushed back to the summer of 2021, fans should be getting to know what sites offer the best bonuses for the competition. There’s always plenty to be won at summer tournaments, so maximising your winnings can make for a tremendous summer.